Whitesboro Cross Country team receives championship rings

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -The Whitesboro Bearcats State Championship Cross Country team got their rings. It was the first team title in school history. Whitesboro has had some great cross country runners in the past and present. It all came together in November as this Bearcat team made history.

“I am so stinkin’ proud of these boys,” said cross country coach Rheanna Fagan. “They have been working so hard for this and they finally did it and they did it with style.”

”When we were out there on the court putting those ring on, it was the happiest feeling I have felt in a long time,” said senior Jackson Hake. “It was crazy. And all the fans cheering, it was crazy fun.”

“It feels great. It has been such a long journey. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said senior Osvaldo Melchor. “It has been such a journey and I am really proud of what we have done, and what we have accomplished.”

