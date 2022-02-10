Fire destroys home, owners left with nothing
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Homeowners are left with nothing after a fire tore through their home on Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze broke out around 5:20 p.m., at Meadow View Mobile Home and RV Park in Sherman.
Assistant Fire Chief Chris Olson says a total of four trucks responded to the fire which was was put out within 10 minutes.
He also says the mobile home is a complete loss.
No one was home at the time and no other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.