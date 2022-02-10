“Not comfortable with the transgenders,” remarks Texas House Candidate Shelley Luther.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Republican running for Texas House District 62, who was jailed for defying pandemic lockdown orders, is making headlines again.

This time she’s gaining attention for a statement about transgender students in public schools.

Shelley Luther is running to represent Grayson, Franklin, Fannin, and Delta Counties in the Texas House.

The Houston Chronicle captured Luther’s speech at a candidate forum in Fannin County over the weekend.

“I am not comfortable with the transgenders,” said Luther at the candidate forum. “The kids that they brought in my classroom, when they said that this kid is transgendering into a different sex, that I couldn’t have kids laugh at them … like, I couldn’t have.... like other kids got in trouble for having transgender kids in my class.”

“It just didn’t come out right,” said Luther. “It was poor wording on my part. I was super nervous and had a loss of words for exactly what I was trying to say.”

Candidate Shelley Luther said that at the moment this video was captured, she was trying to tell a story from her days as a high school Spanish teacher with a transgender student in her class.

“If you know anything about Spanish, you teach with articles that are masculine and feminine, and it was really tough to teach the language because we spoke all the time in Spanish, and kids would mess up, sometimes on purpose, sometimes not,” said Luther. “Trying to control the classroom and make sure everybody’s in a learning environment without bullying or any disruptions it’s tough. So, if you know anything about that, they’re going to try to crack jokes and things.”

Luther says she is running on “school choice.”

“I just don’t think public education is a place to speak about gender, identity, any kind of sexual content,” said Luther. “If parents want to have that discussion with their children, that’s fine at home. I did not think that a transgender topic is acceptable in high school.”

The video of Luther’s comments drew attention from many trans advocacy groups in the state, including the Trans Pride Initiative.

“Support for children in many different ways can influence them for the rest of their lives,” said Nell Gaither, president of the Trans Pride Initiative. “We need to be supporting the exploration of their gender, of who they are in the world, not discriminating against them.”

Early voting starts on the 14th, and election day is March 1st.

Luther will be on the ballot against incumbent Reggie Smith.

This is not the first time her comments have made headlines.

She tweeted in January that Chinese students should be banned from Texas Universities.

That tweet was deleted, but she stated that she stood by it.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.