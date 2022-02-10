Plainview sends six more athletes to college ranks

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - It was signing day for six student-athletes at Plainview High School.

East Central signed two Plainview football stars. Caden Pickens and Lane Johnson will both play their college football in Ada. It is a package deal that should serve the Tigers well. Both players have been big contributors for Joe Price’s football team.

“This was a hard place to get to,” Pickens said. “The hard work that I’ve put in, and the countless hours of training, this day is special to me and I’m so excited to go play.”

“I have always loved football,” Johnson said. “When I got to my freshman year and sophomore year, I didn’t know where it would take me. I just thought make it to my senior year. Once I got here I knew I had this opportunity and I am going to go play football. To be able to say that I am going to be a college athlete and play football, it’s so surreal. It’s awesome.”

Plainview softball standout Riley Grant made her signing official. She is headed to Tulsa University where she will play D1 softball with the Golden Hurricane.

“It’s such an honor to play at the next level,” Grant said. “Especially softball. It has been my dream since I was little to be able to play D1.”

Ethan Lollman signed his letter of intent to run cross country with the University of the Ozarks.

“It really felt like something that made me feel comfortable and made me feel at home,” Lollman said. “Getting to meet all the student body, the teachers, the coaches, the program directors, it felt like I fit in before I was even a part of it.”

Avery Ingram will take the next step in her gymnastics career. She will head up to Simpson College where she will help launch a gymnastics program for their school.

“Being a collegiate gymnast has been my dream for so many years,” Ingram said. “I can’t believe that I actually get to go do it. And to get to be a part of the first gymnastics team ever in Iowa at Simpson.”

Decorated Plainview wrestler Reece Bennett will take to the mat at Carl Albert State, where he will continue his wrestling career.

“Being able to go to the next level and compete is really a life-long dream,” Bennett said. “Little me would look up to big me right now. That’s a good thing. It’s just really nice to know where I’m going to school and know where I will be for the next two years and hopefully I will go to a four year and keep wrestling.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.