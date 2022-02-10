Procession honors late local North Texas Police Officer

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A procession for Pottsboro local Chris Bardwell was held Wednesday afternoon on highway 289.

Bardwell was a North Texas police officer for over 28 years before losing his life in the line of duty earlier this month.

Bardwell grew up and graduated from Pottsboro High School in 1987.

He was a Celina police officer and resident for 5 years, before becoming an officer with Grand Prairie for 23 years and a Cross Roads officers for 5 months.

Bardwell was 52-years-old when he died from Covid.

First Responders all over North Texas took part in his procession from Celina to Georgetown Cemetary in Pottsboro where Bardwell is being laid to rest.

Chris Bardwell End Of Watch February 1, 2022.

