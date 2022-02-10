Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.(Source: The Art Newspaper Russia/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting “Three Figures” by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Instruments is sharing more details about its latest 30 billion dollar Sherman facility...
Texas Instruments moving up construction timeline & expecting billions in revenue
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they said has been missing...
McCurtain Co. police search for missing woman
The Republican running for Texas House District 62, who was jailed for defying pandemic...
“Not comfortable with the transgenders,” remarks Texas House candidate Shelley Luther
Chris Bardwell lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2022
Procession honors late local North Texas Police Officer
A 19-year-old man was shot Monday night after an altercation outside a McDonald’s in Gainesville.
Police searching for Gainesville shooting suspects

Latest News

"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Everyone has less money because of drug costs
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone