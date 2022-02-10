Stonewall school bond passes, Tupelo school bond fails by narrow margin

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - School bonds were on the ballot in Tupelo and Stonewall Tuesday.

Stonewall Public School’s Proposition 1, the bond for school buildings and equipment, passed with 60% of the votes.

Stonewall Proposition 2 provided for transportation equipment and passed by 65%.

Tupelo Public School’s Proposition 1 was also intended for building improvements, and failed with 57% of the votes. Tupelo Proposition 2, intended for transportation upgrades, failed with 58% of the votes.

Stonewall superintendent Greg Lovelis said now that the 11 million dollar bond has passed, everyone in the school is excited about the changes to come.

“I’ve been in every building today, I haven’t been to the middle school yet, but morale is super high,” Lovelis said. “Kids are excited, teachers are excited, principals are excited... We’re just so very thankful.

Lovelis said he has a long to-do list, but the money will be used to build public restrooms at the gym, add a wing for early education at the elementary school, create a science hall at the middle school and fix drainage issues at the Vo-Ag building, among other things.

They’re also getting new buses, including one that doesn’t require a commercial license.

“With our bus driver shortage right now, so my plan was to get one of these smaller type busses that doesn’t require a CDL,” Lovelis said. “The amount of drivers that you can get, that’s a big deal right now.”

Less than eight miles away in Tupelo, the bond didn’t pass. The majority of voters said yes, but school bonds need 60% of votes to pass.

“Ten more votes might have swung it the other way,” Superintendent Kevin Mann said. “So that was disappointing, but it just goes to show you that every vote counts.”

Superintendent Kevin Mann said had it passed, Tupelo’s bond would have also funded building improvements and new buses.

“The kids don’t understand about property taxes,” Mann said. “City sales tax... that doesn’t mean anything to them. They just know that we were voting to bond for improvements, it didn’t pass and so they’re a little disappointed today as we all are. But like I said, we’re going to regroup and have a positive attitude about it.”

Mann said Tupelo schools aren’t giving up. They’ll file for another bond as soon as possible, and he said next election, he plans to hold more meetings and get the word out sooner.

