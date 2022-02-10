Windy and Warm Friday, One Day Cold Shot for Saturday

Look for a clear and cool night, not bad for mid-February with lower 40s. Winds crank 20 to 30 mph out of the southwest on Friday, and this will be our warmest day of the week as sunshine and very dry air collaborate to boost highs well into the 70s, perhaps as high as 75 in some spots. That’s 20 degrees above the mid-February average.

A strong cold front is on schedule to pass through Texoma Friday night. It will come through dry but with brisk north winds and falling temperatures Saturday morning. Scattered clouds will also accompany the front. Temperatures will begin in the 30s and level off in the 40s for the afternoon with skies becoming sunny. Wind will drop off Saturday night and we should reach the 20s for a cold start to your Sunday.

After the freeze Sunday morning, the weather pattern warms again and we’re expecting sunshine and near 70 degrees by Valentine’s Day (Monday). Stout southerly winds begin to boost the moisture supply next week and this is expected to interact with a new next upper-level system to offer up fairly good chances of rain by Wednesday, ending Thursday. There’s decent potential for more than an inch or rain during this period. We certainly need it!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, windy and unseasonably warm, turning cooler late

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very windy and much cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: 70% Rain, windy

Thursday: 40% Rain, cooler

