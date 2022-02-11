Texoma Local
A+ Athlete: Raegan Davis, Kingston

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Raegan Davis of Kingston High School.

Raegan is a member of National Honors Society, she has a 4.21 GPA, and ranked number one in her class. She also has a 4.0 GPA in her college classes. She is involved with her church and helps elementary students by walking them to class and teaching them basketball skills.

“My parents have always had high expectations for me in the classroom and anywhere in my life,” said Raegan Davis, A+ Athlete. “I just always hold myself accountable for those things. I have tried my best in everything and it just became part of who I am.”

“I have no doubt that whatever she puts her mind to she will accomplish,” said Brett Hayes, Kingston English teacher. “Wherever her path leads her, she will have success.”

Raegan is a multi-sport athlete at Kingston. She is a leader on the Lady Redskins basketball team, helping them get to the state tournament twice. She is also a star softball player, leading Kingston to state on the diamond as well. She is an all-district and all-region outfielder and was named co-offensive player of the year. Raegan is also a five time state qualifier in track.

“It’s always been an outlet, it’s my favorite thing in my day,” said Raegan. “Sports, basketball, softball, it’s always my favorite part of the day.”

“She has a lot of internal motivation. I think she always tries to be the best that she can be,” said Kingston girls basketball coach Chad Rumer. “No matter what she’s doing or what sport she’s in. In the classroom, obviously she has great academics. But I think she has a lot of internal motivation.”

Latest News

