Brother of McCurtain Co. jail escapee charged

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - The brother of one of the McCurtain County escapees was charged with assisting with the escape.

Kason Hunter Watson is being held in the McCurtain County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The sheriff said Watson was helping a contractor work on a jail shower, and believes Watson left a tool in the ceiling to help his brother Kolby Watson, and three others escape from the jail.

Kolby Russell Watson and Donnie Kale Middlebrooks have been arrested, but two others are still on the run.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for their arrests.

The two inmates still at large are:

(Left to right) Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr. and Justin Michael Hughes remain at large. (McCurtain County Sheriffs Office)

Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., age 23, 6′, 153 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Idabel, OK

Justin Michael Hughes, age 20, 5′10,″ 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, from Idabel, OK

If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Please call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 580-286-3331.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.