Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Coffee prices hit 10-year high

The price of coffee is soaring, hitting a new 10-year high this week. (Source: CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price of coffee is soaring, hitting a new 10-year high this week.

Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year. One major reason is because drought – followed by frost and extreme weather – hit hard in Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer.

However, Colombia’s coffee – which grows at a higher altitude and is of a different variety than Brazil’s – was spared. The results? Good business for Colombia’s coffee producers.

Colombian coffee farmers have benefitted from higher prices, and especially with customers buying directly from farmers and cutting out the middlemen – a trend that has been growing since the start of the pandemic.

Thus, independent farmers are being paid more for their product. But that means higher prices for retailers and for consumers.

If you notice your morning cup of coffee is costing a bit more, you’re not alone. In particular, Starbucks has been steadily raising prices and plans to raise them again later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman
The Republican running for Texas House District 62, who was jailed for defying pandemic...
“Not comfortable with the transgenders,” remarks Texas House candidate Shelley Luther
The blaze broke out around 5:20 p.m., at Meadow View Mobile Home and RV Park.
Fire destroys home, owners left with nothing
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Denison Thursday afternoon.
Two injured in Denison shooting
Chris Bardwell lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2022
Procession honors late local North Texas Police Officer

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty
Coffee prices hit 10-year high