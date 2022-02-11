Fannin Co. to hold rededication of courthouse next month

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County will be re-dedicating its courthouse in March.

The re-dedication will mark the 185 anniversary of the county.

Restoration work at the courthouse wrapped up in August of 2021.

In preparation, landscaping work around the courthouse began in January.

The event is set for 10:00 a.m. on March 10, 2022, and it will be held along the front of the courthouse.

