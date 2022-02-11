Former Pottsboro star Justin Lawler talks Super Bowl

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Pottsboro Cardinals star Justin Lawler is looking to earn a Super Bowl ring when his Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Lawler will be making his second trip to the big game with the team. He has only been in the league for four years but this is the second time his team has had a chance to deliver a title.

”We expect to win,” Lawler said. “I talked to my mom and she thinks the celebrations are the most fun part of the game. We haven’t really celebrated up until this point. I think we have a quiet expectation to win the Super Bowl and especially this game. We expect to win and I think we have a really good chance to do that as long as we do what we are perfectly capable of doing.”

Lawler is on the Rams practice squad, but he has been helping several key players prepare for the game. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and so many others are looking for their first ring.

“There’s definitely urgency,” Lawler said. “For me to get to go twice in a career, in my short four year career so far, is a blessing in itself. Everyone is looking forward to it. We are just doing the things day by day that are required and in alignment with the outcome we want on Sunday.”

