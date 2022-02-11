Ft. Towson man on the run after shooting another man in Sawyer

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - One man was shot and another man is on the run after a confrontation at a Sawyer home in Choctaw County.

Mat Rosson and his brother had been staying at the home of Steven Nichols’, 24, mother on the 900 block of Copperhead Road.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Nichols confronted them and kicked the door in just before Rosson shut it in his face.

“Mr. Nichols did not like that his mother had the two (Rosson) brothers at the house,” Park said.

That’s when Nichols fired a bullet through the door and hit Rosson in the neck area.

“We looked for Mr. Nichols throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the early morning hours unable to locate him,” Park said. “Since then we have turned in reports to the district attorney for charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and felony discharge of a firearm.”

Rosson was taken by EMS to the Choctaw Memorial Hospital then was medi-flighted out to a Plano Texas hospital, Park said.

“Rosson was released from the hospital and was at our office yesterday to register as a sex offender,” Park said speaking on an unrelated charge.

Park served both Mat and Cheyenne Rosson with eviction papers at the home on Thursday.

Steven Nichols has warrants out for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling.

Park says he believes Nichols may be going back and forth between Sawyer and Frogville in the southern part of Choctaw County and asks anyone who sees him to contact the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.