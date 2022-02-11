Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Inmate dies while in police custody in Grayson Co.

The Grayson County Jail said on Feb. 9, 2022, inmate Daniel Monroy, 29, of Denison, was found...
The Grayson County Jail said on Feb. 9, 2022, inmate Daniel Monroy, 29, of Denison, was found unresponsive in his cell.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail said on Feb. 9, 2022, inmate Daniel Monroy, 29, of Denison, was found unresponsive in his cell.

The Grayson jail said life saving measures were performed by their onsite medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue, but Monroy passed away on Feb. 10, 2022 due to injuries that were sustained prior to the officers locating him in his cell.

Grayson jail said Monroy was observed by officers just minutes before he was found unresponsive.

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death, which the jail said is a standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody.

Monroy had been in jail since November of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman
The Republican running for Texas House District 62, who was jailed for defying pandemic...
“Not comfortable with the transgenders,” remarks Texas House candidate Shelley Luther
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Denison Thursday afternoon.
Two injured in Denison shooting
The blaze broke out around 5:20 p.m., at Meadow View Mobile Home and RV Park.
Fire destroys home, owners left with nothing
One man was shot and another man is on the run after a confrontation at a Sawyer home in...
Ft. Towson man on the run after shooting another man in Sawyer

Latest News

Shonson Marcell Smith is wanted by the Paris Police Department for violating his parole.
Registered sex offender wanted by Paris police
Fannin County will be re-dedicating its courthouse in March.
Fannin Co. to hold rededication of courthouse next month
The brother of one of the McCurtain County escapees was charged with assisting with the escape.
Brother of McCurtain Co. jail escapee charged
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Denison Thursday afternoon.
Two injured in Denison shooting