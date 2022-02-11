Inmate dies while in police custody in Grayson Co.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail said on Feb. 9, 2022, inmate Daniel Monroy, 29, of Denison, was found unresponsive in his cell.

The Grayson jail said life saving measures were performed by their onsite medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue, but Monroy passed away on Feb. 10, 2022 due to injuries that were sustained prior to the officers locating him in his cell.

Grayson jail said Monroy was observed by officers just minutes before he was found unresponsive.

The Texas Rangers are investigating his death, which the jail said is a standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody.

Monroy had been in jail since November of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.