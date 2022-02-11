Texoma Local
Murray State College receives record setting donation

A record setting donation was given to Murray State College by an alumnus following his death...
A record setting donation was given to Murray State College by an alumnus following his death last year.
By Kemper Ball
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Last month a record breaking donation was given to Murray State College courtesy of a recently passed alumnus.

Thomas Barnett graduated from Murray State College in 1955 and his experience at the school helped shape him into the man he would later become.

“He played jazz piano, he was a marine, he started out in a warehouse working in the warehouse, worked his way up through the company some years later and was the CEO,” said MSC President Dr. Tim Faltyn.

Prior to his death last year Barnett arranged a donation to the university and last month his nephew came to campus and surprised the school a check for one million dollars.

“The first thing you feel is gratefulness,” Faltyn said. “The second thing is you immediately go to work about how can i use this one time investment to help generations to come.”

The donation gives the university a variety of opportunities.

Sophomore Brooklyn Hays would like to see some of that money go toward the student body.

“There are many students who are still struggling to pay off their tuition fees, I just think it would be helpful to them,” Hays said.

President Faltyn says he’d like to see the money go into programs in which Barnett was involved like athletics and journalism.

“Somebody made such an impression on him that he left us such a wonderful gift,” Faltyn said. “We need to use that gift and invest int in such a way that’s going to make it better for all our students now and for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

