One released from hospital after shooting in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One of the two men wounded after the shooting in Denison Thursday night is still in the hospital, the other has been released.

Denison Police responded to a call of shots fired at Mirick Avenue and Heron Street at 5:40 p.m. Thursday where they found one gunshot victim.

Further down the road, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into telephone pole and later learned that there was a second gunshot victim already at the hospital.

Warren McDonald, 49, left his house on West Heron Street and found a man laying on the street at the corner of South Mirick Avenue.

McDonald said the man crashed into a telephone pole near the Murray and Barrett Street intersection and witnesses saw multiple bullet holes in his car.

“It was a little strange with all the police, I had never seen that many police respond to anything before,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the man had walked down the alley to the corner of South Mirick Avenue and Heron Street and fell to the ground. McDonald said he had been shot in the stomach.

“He was laying on the ground and one officer was running towards him with a pack to start your heart,” McDonald said.

One witness said he heard about six to seven loud gunshots into the car followed by a “boom” when the car crashed.

“While the ambulance was taking that first subject to the hospital, when it got to the hospital officers were notified that another subject was at the hospital with a gunshot wound as well,” said Denison Police media relations coordinator Emily Akins.

There was also blood found on the driveway of a home on the 700 block of Murray Street and police said it is being processed as part of the investigation.

Akins says both of the men were taken to Texoma Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are connected at this time and no one is in custody. This incident is still under investigation by the Denison Police Department.

