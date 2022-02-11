Texoma Local
Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now/Gray News) – A police recruit in Hawaii is in a coma after suffering heat stroke during police academy training last week.

Alexa Jacobs, 27, has been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday, her family told Hawaii News Now. Her body temperature at the time was 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Jacobs is currently in a trauma center on Oahu awaiting a liver transplant.

The Maui Police Department has not given any details on what led to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a statement, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her recovery. As of Thursday evening, they have raised more than $25,000.

