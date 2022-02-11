Recap of Second Texas Primary Election debate Thursday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The second GOP debate held by the Conservative Men’s Club of Texoma this week was held Thursday evening.

The three candidates for Judge of Grayson County Court of Law number 2, the three candidates for Texas Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House, and the two people running for Texas State Representative District 62 answered questions and explained their platforms in the Grayson County Courtroom.

The GOP Candidates for US Representative for Texas’ fourth district competing in the march primary are, John Harper, Dan Thomas, and incumbent Pat Fallon.

The winner will go against at least one democratic challenger in November, for a district that represents at least part of 18 counties, including Grayson, Fannin and Delta.

State Rep for District 62 incumbent Reggie Smith and his challenger Shelley Luther are campaigning to represent a district of four counties, including Grayson and Fannin.

“The bottom line is election integrity means one man, one vote,” Incumbent State Representative District 62 Reggie Smith said. “Of a person who is qualified to vote in our Texas Elections.”

“My opponent sent out a mailer soliciting mail in ballots, some of you probably got it if you’re 65 and older,” candidate for State Representative District 62 Shelley Luther said. “Soliciting main in ballots I think that just opens up the opportunity and the door for fraud.”

“Not enough people are paying attention, you’re not going to have a thriving republic unless you have an active citizenry.” Incumbent U.S. Congress District 4 Pat Fallon said.

“Do your research, come and talk to us, I can tell you none of us are afraid of any questions.” Candidate for U.S. Congress District 4 Dan Thomas said.

“The three of us are conservative republicans we likely will vote in very similar fashions in Washington D.C. the difference is how,” Candidate or U.S. Congress John Harper said.

The primary election is March 1st.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.