Registered sex offender wanted by Paris police

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for help locating a registered sex offender who they said violated his parole.

Police said 49-year-old Shonson Marcell Smith was last seen in Paris on or about Feb. 7, 2022.

Smith is a convicted sex offender, charged with indecency with a child by contact.

If you have information you can contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688, press 1 for police, or you can contact crime-stoppers at 903-785-8477.

