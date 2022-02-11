Texoma Local
Registered sex offender wanted by Paris police

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for help locating a registered sex offender who they said violated his parole.

Police said 49-year-old Shonson Marcell Smith was last seen in Paris on or about Feb. 7, 2022.

Smith is a convicted sex offender, charged with indecency with a child by contact.

If you have information you can contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688, press 1 for police, or you can contact crime-stoppers at 903-785-8477.

