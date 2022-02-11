Two injured after shooting in Denison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Denison Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired at Mirick Ave. and Heron St. at 5:40 p.m., where they found one gun shot victim.

Further down the road, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into telephone pole and later learned that there was a second gun shot victim already at the hospital.

The street where the crash occurred was blocked off for several hours as police continued their investigation.

One witness who spoke with us says he heard about six to seven loud gunshots followed by a big boom.

The motives behind the shooting are still unclear and the incident remains under investigation.

