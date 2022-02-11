Unemployment rates decreasing despite many businesses still hiring

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For months now, we’ve seen unemployment rates remain high, but experts say there’s a shift happening.

The “now hiring” signs are everywhere, and the workers are hard to come by.

“It’s so difficult to hire for anywhere,” said Xi Hong, who’s the co-owner of Mama Qin’s. “I think in the last six months, I even can not get an interview. I just gave it up. I work by myself all the time, that’s it.”

Despite all the help-wanted signs, Workforce Solutions Texoma said the local unemployment rate decreased.

“In my forty years of experience in workforce and working in these programs, I’ve never seen it quite like this,” said Janie Bates, the executive director of Workforce Solutions Texoma

Grayson county sits at 3.4 percent, Cooke at 3.7, and Fannin at 3.1.

“When I hear anything below four percent, I know it’s going to be a challenge for employers to find all the people that they need,” said Bates. “Right now, we consider when we get to four percent most people who want a job have a job.”

Bates said the market is now favoring job seekers thanks to the recent growth in Texoma.

“We have more commerce, we have more businesses in our area, they need more people, and most of the people are already working,” said Bates.

For now, local shops like Mama Qin’s will be keeping up their “now hiring” signs at least until the right person walks in.

“It’s not easy for small businesses because we want to create more jobs,” said Hong. “We want to appreciate local people. Everybody supports us so much.”

Mama Qin’s said they’re looking to hire one more person as a waitress and plans to expand to Plano soon.

Workforce Solutions also has resources if you’re looking for a job or even a career change.

