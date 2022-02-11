Windy, Cold Saturday, Nice for Sunday

A strong cold front continues southward toward the Gulf coast, in the wake of it much colder temperatures will spread through Texoma, expect 30s by morning and a stout north winds at 20 to 30 mph, a few gusts to 35 are possible. There’s a chance of a little light rain late tonight behind the front, but super-dry post frontal air will limit precipitation to very low amounts.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning will become sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will make the low to mid 40s while wind chills will remain in the 20s most of the day. Expect a clear and cold start to Sunday with a hard freeze, followed by sunshine and 60s by afternoon.

After the freeze Sunday morning, the weather pattern warms again and we’re expecting sunshine and 70 degrees by Valentine’s Day (Monday). Stout southerly winds begin to boost the moisture supply next week and this is expected to interact with a new next upper-level system to offer up fairly good chances of rain by Wednesday, ending Thursday. There’s decent potential for more than an inch or rain during this period, and also a low threat of a few severe storms. This makes sense because we will have fairly strong wind shear along with a deep return flow of Gulf moisture. This system bears watching!

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 10% Rain, windy and much colder, wind chills near 20 degrees

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very windy and much cooler

Sunday: Sunny

Valentine’s Day: Sunny

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, windy

Wednesday: 70% Thunderstorms, windy

Thursday: 40% Rain, windy and cooler

Friday: Sunny and chilly

