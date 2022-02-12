Ashlynn Fowler signs with Hendrix College

SADLER, Texas (KXII) -Signing day out at S&S High School as Ashlynn Fowler signed her letter of intent to further her softball career at Hendrix College.

Ashlynn says it’s a dream come true to play at the next level and she’s excited about the next chapter of her career.

”I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting for this day forever,” said Ashlynn. “I’ve wanted this since I was little. I’m so happy I’m finally getting to do it. The atmosphere was just amazing. The coaches, righ when I got there, they went to lunch with me. It just felt like home.”

