Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ashlynn Fowler signs with Hendrix College

S&S Signing Ashlynn Fowler to Hendrix
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) -Signing day out at S&S High School as Ashlynn Fowler signed her letter of intent to further her softball career at Hendrix College.

Ashlynn says it’s a dream come true to play at the next level and she’s excited about the next chapter of her career.

”I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting for this day forever,” said Ashlynn. “I’ve wanted this since I was little. I’m so happy I’m finally getting to do it. The atmosphere was just amazing. The coaches, righ when I got there, they went to lunch with me. It just felt like home.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman
The Republican running for Texas House District 62, who was jailed for defying pandemic...
“Not comfortable with the transgenders,” remarks Texas House candidate Shelley Luther
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Denison Thursday afternoon.
Two injured in Denison shooting
The blaze broke out around 5:20 p.m., at Meadow View Mobile Home and RV Park.
Fire destroys home, owners left with nothing
One man was shot and another man is on the run after a confrontation at a Sawyer home in...
Ft. Towson man on the run after shooting another man in Sawyer

Latest News

Grayson-Iowa Central Softball
Iowa Central-Grayson Softball Highlights
Murray State-Iowa Central Softball
Murray State-Iowa Central Softball Highlights
NCTC-Coffeyville Softball
NCTC-Coffeyville Softball Highlights
SOSU-Colorado Christian Baseball
CCU-SOSU Baseball Highlights