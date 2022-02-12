Davis woman arrested after firing gun during altercation

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - What started as a fight on Tuesday resulted in a gun being fired and a woman behind bars.

Detective Seth Kemper with the Davis police department said 27 year old Macy Busby is currently being held in the Murray County jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and placing bodily fluids on a government employee.

The Davis police were called to the scene on the corner of Ellis street and South East street just before 4:30 p.m. for an altercation that had already gotten out of hand.

“The reporting party advised dispatch that at least one gunshot had been fired during the altercation,” Kemper said.

Kemper said when they arrived they discovered two women involved.

One of them had suffered extensive trauma to the face and the other, Busby, attempted to flee the scene.

“She was armed but they were more worried about the victim at that point in time,” Kemper said. “Once the victim was taken care of they then apprehended the suspect.”

Once Busby was in custody an investigation was conducted including interviews with witnesses that helped determine that the reported gunshot was no accident which determined her first charge.

“An eye witness statement at the time heard something that came out of the suspects mouth that led to that,” Kemper said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries and release in stable condition.

Busby was transported to the Murray county jail and on her way managed to pick up the charge for placing bodily fluids on a government employee.

“She was spitting through the cage onto both officers that were transporting her,” Kemper said. “That is a felony offense so she was charged with that.”

Detective Kemper said the incident is still being investigated and that charges could be amended as new information becomes available.

