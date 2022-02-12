Freedom Riders share their experience growing up during the Civil Rights Movement

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, four Freedom Riders held an empowerment summit with members of the community about their time growing up during the Civil Rights Movement.

The Riders held youth summits at Sherman and Denison High School Friday morning.

One person in attendance for the evening session was the granddaughter of Irene Morgan, a Civil Rights Activist whose case went to the Supreme Court and won in the Morgan vs Virginia.

Deborah Barrax said she didn’t find out about her grandmother’s story until a family member asked if she wanted to go to the White House as her grandmother was receiving an award.

She said having a conversation with these Freedom Riders was an amazing experience and conversation.

“I was just absolutely amazed when I found out that they were going to be here because I feel like it’s part of my heritage part of my history you know and the fact that they are here in Sherman, TX is just amazing so when I saw the flier I thought “oh my goodness this is just magical,”” Barrax said.

The Black History Month Freedom Parade will kick off on Main Street in Denison, the parade is led by Greyhound Bus and anybody can take part and ride the bus for just 10 cents.

The parade starts at 10 a.m.

