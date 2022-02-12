Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man sentenced to life in prison Friday for killing his 3-month-old daughter in 2020.

Jeremy Brown, 30, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and assault family violence.

Back in 2020, Jeremy assaulted the mother of 3-month-old Lyrik Brown, before taking off with the child in his car. He was found the next day under the I-35 Red River bridge, claiming he wrecked the car and denied knowing where Lyrik was. The child was later found by police still strapped into her car seat, in the flipped over vehicle, submerged in the river.

”They’re never going to get Lyrik back, but I think that knowing that he’s gonna be out of the community, I think they’re satisfied with that. Same thing for us I think that he was a really bad guy that didn’t need to be in our community and not only this crime, but many other crimes that he committed. He was dangerous and we’re glad he’s going to be off the streets,” said Eric Erlandson, First Assistant District Attorney

Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.

“He will be eligible for parole but that doesn’t mean he will ever make parole and we certainly hope on a case like this he won’t make parole,” said Erlandson.

Brown was indicted in 2020 for capital murder, punishable by the death penalty. The jury found him guilty and sentenced him on a lesser charge of murder, still a first degree felony, and assault family violence.

