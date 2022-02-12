Texoma Local
Romance scam warning ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and as you prepare to celebrate, there are few scams to be cautious of.

“Anything from fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, consumers should be on the look out for imposters,” said Monica Horton of the Better Business Bureau.

Horton warns that these imposters are only after one thing, money.

Supervisory Special Agent Robbie Manson of the FBI says that in year 2021, they recorded a whopping one billion dollars in losses across the nation from romance scams.

“And just five years before that it was about two hundred and twenty thousand dollars so we’re seeing this rapid increase,” said Manson.

He says these groups follow a tried and true method. They express romantic interest and pretend to be working overseas.

“Either on an oil rig, or they’re some kind of engineer,” said Manson.

Experts say they may even claim they’re in the U.S military. Making it more plausible for them to go long periods of time without meeting in person.

“Which gives the scammer a longer period of time to build that relationship, to endear themselves to the victim and then get to the end game which is asking for money.”

While these schemers typically target the elderly population, no one is safe and there are red flags to look out for.

“They start asking you for money, that should be a red flag and you need to take a step back, take the emotion out of it and really evaluate that relationship and where it’s going,” said Horton.

If you believe you are being scammed, stop communication immediately and report to local law enforcement as well as the FBI.

