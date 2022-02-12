Weather Whiplash Tomorrow, Beautiful V-Day Forecast

We saw a few snow flurries this morning across the region. Air was very dry near the surface so no accumulation or impact to any roads with those who saw a little snow falling. We had a chilly day today with highs across the area only getting into the mid 40s. Winds were very strong this morning and early afternoon but are starting to taper off and will be much calmer this evening.

We have a bit of weather whiplash in store for tomorrow. We will start off at or below freezing in the morning but we quickly warm back up into the 60s for the afternoon. Perfect weather if you have any plans for the big game. Ideal grill and patio weather for your Sunday, but be careful as we are still very dry across Texoma.

The Valentine’s Day forecast is looking the most ideal. Much more pleasant than last year when we were dealing with the week long below freezing temperatures. This Valentine’s Day will be beautiful if you and your loved one have plans on this day of love. Going to be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine during the day with a clear night for any dinner dates.

A large and dynamic storm system will move into Texoma Wednesday and Thursday of next week, bringing showers and storms. Severe weather is possible on Wednesday, so we will keep you updated through the weekend and into next week as more information becomes available. At the very least, this will bring us some much needed rain across the area!

Here’s the seven day:

Today: Cool this evening. Grab a jacket for any outdoor plans.

Sunday: Temps near freezing with a quick warmup into the 60s by the afternoon. Ideal weather for the Big Game

Monday: Valentine’s Day forecasts calls for sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Broken Clouds with highs in the 60s. Southerly wind.

Wednesday: 70% Storms, severe possible

Wednesday Night: 60% Storms, severe possible

Thursday: 50% Showers, storms

Thursday Night: Cooler and cloudy

Friday: Sunshine returns but cooler. Highs only make it into the upper 40s low 50s.

Mikayla Smith

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.