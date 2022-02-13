Ardmore restaurants prepare for big business ahead of big game

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With the big game set for this Sunday restaurants across the country are preparing for a major influx in business.

While the players in Los Angeles are getting ready for the big game restaurants in Ardmore are doing preparations of their own for one of the busiest days of the year.

Its the first championship Sunday for Sidelinez Bar & Grill in Ardmore but owner Lisa Sanders in no stranger to the rush of business the game will bring.

“Its definitely been crazy,” Sanders said. “It depends, we have a lot of people who come to enjoy the food the drinks the atmosphere and then we have a lot of people who come that are die hard football fans.”

This is one of the biggest days of the year for pizza, beer and chicken wings.

In fact, the National Chicken Council says 1.25 billion chicken wings are consumed on this Sunday annually.

“We definitely went and got stocked up this week with plenty of wings,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to be caught without anything that anybody asks me for.”

The high demand forces other businesses to step up as well.

Ardmore Wingstop assistant manager Teata Green says that she knows how busy things could get this weekend and that their staff is ready.

“We have been preparing for the past week to make sure we have everybody up to speed on making sure we get the orders out,” Green said.”

Green says that on a normal day their location goes through roughly 10 boxes of chicken per day.

However, the big game calls for big inventory.

“We have about 45 boxes up and ready,” Green said. “We had 3 trucks this week to make sure we have enough.”

Staying stocked is only part of the battle these restaurants are preparing for.

They also need people ready to work.

Because just like the players in the game, they know that the only way to be successful this Sunday is with teamwork.

“We are going to have all hands on deck even families coming to help out, as a matter of fact they’re here now,” Sanders said. “We will have a full staff.”

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. so you might want to get those orders and reservations in as early as possible.

