Businesses around Texoma prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s Valentine’s Day weekend and while the holiday isn’t until Monday, businesses have been swamped all week in preparation.

Around Texoma, flower shops and bakeries have been working nonstop to fulfill orders. From pre-order and online sales to walk-ins, this holiday is one of the busiest out of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation, the total spending for this holiday is estimated to reach $23.9 billion dollars. All going towards flowers, cards, and sweets.

“We’ve been doing Valentine’s Day all week long this week,” said Nadine Brown, owner of Wayside Flowers.

As customers shuffle in and out of flower shops this weekend preparing for Valentine’s Day, behind the scenes are a team of designers busy at work

“Got a lot of stuff made up ahead of time just for the customers to walk in our door to just grab out of our coolers,” said Brown.

Inside one cooler sits over 300 bouquets. All of them signed, sealed and ready to be delivered.

But this holiday isn’t just about flowers.

“We had a lot of pre order sales that we did but also we’ve had a lot of walk-in traffic looking for different items for Valentine’s Day, not the usual things,” said Heather Shilling, owner of The Frosted Shoppe.

Bakeries around town have also had a busy week.

“They ended up working two days this week 10 hours trying to get some extra cakes out,” said Angie Hersman, manager of Ya-Hoo Baking Company.

Putting in some extra work to make a special day, a little bit sweeter.

“Having someone walk out that door, and really feel like they just walked out that door with a diamond in their hand and all it is just a cake but to them it’s priceless,” said Hersman.

