Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue were toned out for a major accident on 289 and Hunt Road at 7:00 a.m.

According to the Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, when they arrived on the scene they found three vehicles in a ditch, and a fourth vehicle located approximately 300 yards south of the main accident scene.

Ambulances from both the Van Alstyne Fire Department and the Celina Fire Department also responded.

Firefighters said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

