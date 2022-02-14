Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Car crash in Gunter leaves four cars in ditch

Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.
Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Four cars went off the road in a crash on 289 near Hunt County Monday morning.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue were toned out for a major accident on 289 and Hunt Road at 7:00 a.m.

According to the Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, when they arrived on the scene they found three vehicles in a ditch, and a fourth vehicle located approximately 300 yards south of the main accident scene.

Ambulances from both the Van Alstyne Fire Department and the Celina Fire Department also responded.

Firefighters said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

This morning at 07:00, Gunter was toned out for a major accident on 289 and Hunt Road with unknown injuries. Gunter...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Monday, February 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter
Woman, dog dead after apartment unit caught fire Monday morning
Woman killed in Denison apartment fire
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game
A Grayson County Jail inmate died in custody earlier this week.
Grayson County Jail inmate found dead in cell
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl

Latest News

Dickson High School’s Showcase and Comettes choirs played Cupid on Valentine’s Day and...
Dickson show choir plays Cupid, delivers singing telegrams for Valentine’s Day
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products