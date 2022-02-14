Texoma Local
Choctaw Co. man arrested for making bomb threat

A man is in jail accused of calling the Choctaw County Communications Center Sunday afternoon...
A man is in jail accused of calling the Choctaw County Communications Center Sunday afternoon and claiming he had planted a bomb in the building.(Choctaw County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail accused of calling the Choctaw County Communications Center Sunday afternoon and claiming he had planted a bomb in the building.

Sheriff Terry Park said they were able to track 38-year-old Jacob Burris to a home East of Hugo.

Park said Burris admitted to making the call, as well as a bomb threat to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Burris was booked into the Choctaw County Jail.

