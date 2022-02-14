Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft...
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m.
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – The Coast Guard is searching for a downed plane and its eight passengers that disappeared from radar off the North Carolina coast Sunday.

Officials with the Coast Guard told WITN on Monday morning that crews searched through the night but did not find any debris.

According to officials, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watch standers got a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point around 2 p.m.

The report said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on the radar before disappearing from the radar screen.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12/27 plane.

There are lifeboat and helicopter crews searching for the plane and passengers.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter
A Grayson County Jail inmate died in custody earlier this week.
Grayson County Jail inmate found dead in cell
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the name of the man who drowned at Lake Murray on Mon....
Man who drowned at Lake Murray identified
Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.
Man turns himself in after Choctaw County shooting

Latest News

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing