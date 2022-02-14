Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Denison man arrested for possession of child porn

A Denison man was arrested on Thursday for five charges of possession of child pornography.
A Denison man was arrested on Thursday for five charges of possession of child pornography.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested on Thursday for five charges of possession of child pornography.

The Grayson County Sheriff said they received information that 36-year-old Dwight Brandon Clark Davis was in possession of pornographic photos of several children under the age of 14.

The sheriff said during their investigation it was confirmed that Davis did in fact have these photos in his possession.

Davis was arrested on Feb. 10, 2022 without incident and is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

