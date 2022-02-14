Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.

“He’s been part of the program, I mean he’s family to us,” Coach Jeffery Wolf said. “But I wanted him to actually get a taste of being in front of a crowd, to get a basket out there, the jersey on and do the things that other kids are doing.”

Lifelong basketball fan Bill Cummins has cerebral palsy, and he’s struggled with other health issues since he was born.

“He started out with braces on both legs and a walker and he played T-ball,” his grandma Teena Cummins said.

As Bill grew up and the games got more physical, he still showed up to every practice, even becoming the manager of sports teams in junior high.

“He has a lot of support at the school I tell you, a lot,” Cummins said.

On Friday at the Gainesville vs Van Alstyne basketball game, Bill got to show off his skills.

“Bill going out on the field-on the floor-was just amazing in itself,” Cummins said. “And then he made his shots, and then to get to steal the ball... it just made me proud.”

“It’s not like he just went out there,” Wolf said. “He’s played basketball before, I mean he would shoot every, every practice and dribbling. So yeah, he actually got an opportunity to show showcase his skills out in front of the public.”

Wolf said he’d been planning to put Bill on the field for awhile. But for Bill, it was a surprise.

“I told him for sure he’s going to suit up but I didn’t tell him until the fourth quarter of the game,” Wolf said.

Wolf said coaching is about making a difference.

“I’m just happy that we’re able to make a positive impact on as many students as possible,” Wolf said.

Bill said he wants to become a coach someday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.