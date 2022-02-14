Texoma Local
Man turns himself in after Choctaw County shooting

Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.
Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is in jail after a confrontation led to shots fired at a Choctaw County home.

Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.

This comes after Nichols was wanted for allegedly shooting another man, Mat Rosson, in the neck last week.

Police said Rosson’s brother had been staying with Nichols’ mother in Sawyer, which began a confrontation.

Nichols has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

