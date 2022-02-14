Texoma Local
Paris man arrested in connection to Jan. shooting

Police said Tyler Gage Watson was arrested at his home for an outstanding felony warrant of...
Police said Tyler Gage Watson was arrested at his home for an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a shooting last month.

Police said Tyler Gage Watson, of Paris, was arrested at his home on Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:04 p.m. for an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrant stemmed from a January 13, 2022 investigation where two people were shot in the 600 block of SE 6th St.

Watson was also found to have a probation violation warrant for an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle conviction.

Officers said they also arrested 26-year-old Taylor Nicole Anderson for possession of methamphetamine

Watson and Anderson are being held at the Lamar County Jail.

