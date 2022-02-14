Texoma Local
Texas Girls H.S. Basketball Playoff Schedule - February 14-15

Van Alstyne-Whitesboro Girls Hoops Highlights
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Here is the girls high school basketball playoff schedule for the opening round of the playoffs on February 14-15, 2022.

Girls Playoffs Monday

6pm Whitesboro vs. Keene @ Prosper

8pm Pottsboro vs Lone Oak @ Paris

7pm Van Alstyne vs. Family Faith @ McKinney

7pm Celina vs Kennedale @ Frisco Lebanon Trail

6pm Whitewright vs. Edgewood @ Greenville

7pm S&S vs. Grandview @ Lake Worth

6pm Cooper vs Clarksville @ Prairiland

8pm Sam Rayburn vs. Lindsay @ Celina

6pm Tom Bean vs. Era @ Howe

8pm Muenster vs. Wolfe City @ Howe

Girls Playoffs Tuesday

6pm Bells vs. Chisum @ Honey Grove

6:30 Gunter vs. Emory Rains @ Melissa M.S.

5:30 Paris vs. Lindale @ Sulphur Springs

6pm North Lamar vs. Bullard @ Pittsburg

