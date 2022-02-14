Texas Girls H.S. Basketball Playoff Schedule - February 14-15
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Here is the girls high school basketball playoff schedule for the opening round of the playoffs on February 14-15, 2022.
Girls Playoffs Monday
6pm Whitesboro vs. Keene @ Prosper
8pm Pottsboro vs Lone Oak @ Paris
7pm Van Alstyne vs. Family Faith @ McKinney
7pm Celina vs Kennedale @ Frisco Lebanon Trail
6pm Whitewright vs. Edgewood @ Greenville
7pm S&S vs. Grandview @ Lake Worth
6pm Cooper vs Clarksville @ Prairiland
8pm Sam Rayburn vs. Lindsay @ Celina
6pm Tom Bean vs. Era @ Howe
8pm Muenster vs. Wolfe City @ Howe
Girls Playoffs Tuesday
6pm Bells vs. Chisum @ Honey Grove
6:30 Gunter vs. Emory Rains @ Melissa M.S.
5:30 Paris vs. Lindale @ Sulphur Springs
6pm North Lamar vs. Bullard @ Pittsburg
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.