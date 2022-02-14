Texoma Local
Early voting begins today for Texas primary election

Early voting began Monday for the Texas primary election.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Below are the dates/ times/ locations for early voting.

Registered voters of Grayson County may vote at any of the locations listed below:

  • Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston, Sherman MAIN LOCATION
  • Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, JP Courtroom 101 W. Woodard, Denison
  • Pottsboro ISD Administration Building, Board Meeting Room, 105 Cardinal Lane, Pottsboro
  • Whitesboro City Hall, Council Chambers, 111 W. Main, Whitesboro
  • Grayson College, Room SB113, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy., Van Alstyne

Date/ time:

  • Mon.- Fri., February 14-18, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Sat. February 19, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Sun. February 20, 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Tues.- Fri. February 22-25, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Applications for ballot by mail may be mailed to:

Early Voting Clerk

Grayson County Election Administration

115 W. Houston

Sherman. TX 75090

Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Feb. 18, 2022.

Registered voters of Fannin County may vote at any of the locations listed below:

  • Roy V. Floyd Civic Center-1100 W. 5th St, Bonham, Texas
  • “The Armory”- on the grounds where Trades Days is held

There will be curbside voting available for those who need assistance, and a ballot by mail may be requested for voters who qualify to vote by mail.

Registered voters of Cooke County may vote at the locations listed below:

  • Cooke County Courthouse Annex Courtroom- 112 South Dixon St. Gainesville, TX 76240

The courthouse will only be open from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and it will be closed on Feb. 21.

Registered voters of Lamar County may vote at the location listed below:

  • 231 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX, United States, Texas

Date/ time:

  • Mon., February 14th - Fri., February 18th from 8:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sat., February 19th from 9:00am - 1:00pm
  • Mon., February 21st - Fri., February 25th from 8:00am - 5:00pm

The primary election will determine who is on the ballot for the midterm election this November.

Early voting will end on Feb. 25.

