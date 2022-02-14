Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game today, and without any local teams playing, some Texoman’s had an easy choice of who they wanted to win.

For the Reed family, a love for football runs in the blood.

“It’s for Jake, everything that we do is for Jake, and we had a lot of people talking to us over the last month asking us if we would do a super bowl party, and crowds are starting to pile in here right now,” said Barry Reed.

Former Cowboys football player and owner of Jake’s Place hosted a Super Bowl watch party Sunday night.

The Reed’s cheered on the Bengals.

“They haven’t made it to the super bowl,” said Reed. “It’s so nice to have a different team in the Super Bowl than what’s been going on in the last seven or eight years.”

But there’s some competition going on.

Guest Vance Holt rooted for the LA Rams, and for what he says is a good reason.

“We have a local boy playing for the Rams, a kid from Pottsboro, Lawler, and then Matthew Stafford deserves a shot,” said Holt.

Pottsboro native Justin Lawler is getting his second chance at taking home a Super Bowl ring.

“Obviously, I had a dream to do it, but dreams are not part of reality,” said Lawler. “It wasn’t until high school I started working really hard.”

He was drafted to the LA Rams in 2018 after playing for Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“When you have the whole world watch this single game, that now I’ve been a part of twice, it really puts it into perspective how big it is, how big of a deal it is, so just to be a part of it, can’t help but to be grateful,” said Lawler.

Regardless of who wins, supporting a Texoma native seems to be the one thing both parties can agree on.

“That’s awesome to have somebody local, you know, playing on National TV,” said Reed.

To have a local guy that made it big and did well, I mean, I hope the best for him,” said Holt. “So, it’s wonderful.”

