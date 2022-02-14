Woman dies in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead after a crash in Stephens County.

It happened early Sunday morning on N 2720 Road, near East 1760 Road just outside Comanche, Oklahoma.

Police said a pickup was headed south when the driver, 45 year old Jose Garcia III, lost control of the vehicle.

The truck flipped twice and both Garcia and his passenger, 36 year old Jayme Garcia, were ejected from the vehicle.

Jose was flown to the hospital, Jayme was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

