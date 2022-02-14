Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman killed in Denison apartment fire

A 34-year-old woman, and dog, are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday...
A 34-year-old woman, and dog, are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday morning.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Fire Chief said a 34-year-old woman, and dog, are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The Denison Fire Department was called out to a fire at the East Coast apartment complex on Crawford St. at 3:07 a.m.

The fire chief said when crews arrived they found an upstairs apartment fully engulfed in flames and a 34-year-old woman dead in a back room with her dog.

The flames and smoke only affected the upstairs unit, where the unidentified woman was found, but the apartment below did suffer water damage.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation by The State Fire Marshall.

The Denison Fire Chief did not comment when asked if the fire was being considered suspicious.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Brown will serve his sentence in state prison and is eligible for parole after 30 years.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 3-month-old daughter
A Gainesville senior has shown up to every basketball practice, according to his coach.
Gainesville senior steals the show at basketball game
A Grayson County Jail inmate died in custody earlier this week.
Grayson County Jail inmate found dead in cell
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl
Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.
Man turns himself in after Choctaw County shooting

Latest News

Early voting began Monday for the Texas primary election.
Early voting begins for Texas primary elections
The Bengals and Rams squared off for the big game Sunday, and without any local teams playing,...
Texomans host watch parties, cheer on Pottsboro player at Super Bowl
Steven Tyler Nichols, 24, turned himself into the Choctaw County Jail Saturday.
Man turns himself in after Choctaw County shooting
Police say the truck flipped twice and ejected both the driver and passenger.
Woman dies in Stephens County crash