Woman killed in Denison apartment fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Fire Chief said a 34-year-old woman, and dog, are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The Denison Fire Department was called out to a fire at the East Coast apartment complex on Crawford St. at 3:07 a.m.

The fire chief said when crews arrived they found an upstairs apartment fully engulfed in flames and a 34-year-old woman dead in a back room with her dog.

The flames and smoke only affected the upstairs unit, where the unidentified woman was found, but the apartment below did suffer water damage.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation by The State Fire Marshall.

The Denison Fire Chief did not comment when asked if the fire was being considered suspicious.

