14-year-old girl dies from injuries in Calera crash

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A 14-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV and later died from multiple head injuries after a rollover crash west of Calera Friday.

The four teens travelling in the SUV were coming down Jack Rabbit Alley near Sterret Road when the driver, a 16-year-old girl, over-corrected on the gravel road, swerved and flipped the SUV around 9 am Friday morning.

Hannah Pelley, 14, was ejected from the vehicle.

“It was devastating,” said Shannon Pelley, Hannah’s mother. “I prayed to god to take my pain and to leave my baby here but it just doesn’t work that way.”

Pelley was taken to a hospital where she died from multiple brain injuries.

“We feel guilty for going on without her and we don’t know how to go on without her,” Pelley said. “She was a ray of sunlight to everybody that knew her.”

None of the teens in the SUV at the time of the crash were wearing a seatbelt.

Haley Sanders, Hannah’s older sister, said the freshman in high school was outgoing, funny, beautiful, loved to dance and hang out with friends.

“I had talked to her the night before on the phone,” Sanders said. “We always made sure we told each other we loved each other and I told her ‘I love you sister’ and she said ‘I love you sister’ and that was the last thing.”

Brisalee Stringfella, Sanders’ friend, said she had the prettiest smile, a contagious laugh and gave the best hugs.

“She brought out my real laugh, she brought out my real smile,” Stringfella said. “I don’t get to smile anymore, I don’t get to do things with her by my side.”

Pelley said her daughter might still be here if she had been wearing her seatbelt.

“I wake up empty, I wake up feeling that it’s unfair that I get to see the sunrise again and she doesn’t,” Pelley said. “I love you, I miss you and I pray the day that we’re together again.”

Pelley said that she and Pelley’s dad plan start a scholarship in her name and “wants her to be remembered in the most positive light possible.”

“Treasure every moment with your child, the big ones and the small ones,” Pelley said.

