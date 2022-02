DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison reopened Main Street from the Railroad tracks to Houston Ave on Monday.

According to the City of Denison as the project progresses, they will be opening up other areas to vehicular traffic.

The new stretch of brick road is the next stage in development.

