Dickson show choir plays Cupid, delivers singing telegrams for Valentine’s Day

Dickson High School’s Showcase and Comettes choirs played Cupid on Valentine’s Day and...
Dickson High School’s Showcase and Comettes choirs played Cupid on Valentine’s Day and delivered singing telegrams all around Carter County.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson High School’s Showcase and Comettes choirs played Cupid on Valentine’s Day and delivered singing telegrams all around Carter County.

Choir director Andrea Shahan said it’s a Dickson Choir tradition, and she looks forward to it every year.

“It’s been a joy to get out in the community. People send in their orders and then on Valentine’s Day we deliver singing love songs.”

It’s $25 for a song, or $45 for a song with a box of chocolates.

“Primarily it’s the men that buy it for the women,” Shahan said. “You’d be surprised how many calls I got last night.”

Shahan said whether the valentines are sent to family, friends, or sweethearts, it’s just fun to deliver singing telegrams.

“There’s a lot of emotion in it,” Shahan said. “So we see a lot of tears and excitement and surprises, and it’s really exciting.”

Nevaeh Kosmicki said she’s been in the showcase choir since she was a freshman.

“We’ve been practicing probably since the summer,” Kosmicki said. “Since the summer we started practicing these dances and learning the music and the notes.”

She and the rest of the Comettes stopped by her stepmom’s home and sang Holding Out for a Hero and What a Man Gotta Do.

“My dad picked those personally, just because they’re about to get married and he thought those would be the perfect songs to pick,” Kosmicki said.

Shahan said they delivered between 20 and 30 singing valentines this year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

