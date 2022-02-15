HVAC technology program coming to Kiamichi Tech Durant campus

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Kiamichi Technology Center will offer a new career training opportunity beginning fall of 2022.

According to Kiamichi Tech, the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning ,HVAC, Technology program will provide students with hands-on experience in the residential and commercial HVAC industry and provide the knowledge and skills needed to test and service heating and air systems.

Students will learn to design, fabricate and install various HVAC and refrigeration systems.

“It is crucial that we offer programs needed for job employment and economic development in our area,” said the Kiamichi Tech – Durant Campus Director Lane Jackson. “There was a lot of consideration, research and planning that went into the decision to add HVAC Technology at our campus and we look forward to offering this program to Bryan County.”

The program will also focus on safe work practices, the importance of protective equipment and how to handle pressurized fluids and hazardous substances.

The application period is now open for adults and high school students to apply.

You can learn more about HVAC Technology online at ktc.edu/hvac or call the Durant Campus at 580-924-7081 to apply.

