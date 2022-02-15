Large fire prompts evacuations north of Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management has asked residents north of Whitesboro to evacuate due to a large, fast spreading grass fire.

OEM said area residents should evacuate if they are north of Ranch Rd. and west of Brister Rd.

The sheriff’s department has set up roadblocks and are currently not letting anyone get near the fire.

OEM was originally called out to a fire on Brister Rd. at 2:25 p.m.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

