Grass fire destroys 602 acres in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Over 15 fire departments responded to a grass fire that torched 602 acres of land on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m., for a fire at a tire dump site on Brister Road.

Grayson County Fire Marshall John Weda says a truck was doing some work at the site, when they knocked down some power lines. That caused some of the grass beneath the lines to ignite.

The strong winds then caused the fire to spread from the grass to nearby tires and then northwards.

Those fire departments, almost all volunteers, worked along side the Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Texas A&M Forest Service used a bulldozer and a helicopter to help stop the flames, by using water from two local ponds.

Fire officials say it spread more than three miles and several people living in the area were forced to evacuate.

The evacuation notice has since been lifted and residents were able to return their homes.

Nearby residents expressed their frustrations with this dump site, fearing something like this would happen.

It’s illegal and they have been on the guy for five years to get it cleaned up the property owners around him have been fighting tooth and nail for years for this very reason.” said Amy Davis, neighboring property owner.

Grayson County Electric Co-Op was working to restore those lines earlier this afternoon while some crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots.

