New coffee shop opens in downtown Sherman on Valentine’s Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lovers of coffee, rejoice! A new local coffee spot just opened in Texoma for you to try.

A new shop is brewing up the perfect blend of coffee and a whole latte love in downtown Sherman, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“No more packing up the trailer at 5 in the morning kind of stuff going on,” said Mike Ayers, owner of The Loft.

Retired pastor, Mike Ayers and his wife Tammy fell in love with the city of Sherman. That’s why they opened a coffee trailer.

“We started in a coffee trailer, we were called Ambrosia Coffee, back then. We were at the Sherman Farmers Market every Saturday, Sherman High School football games, Hot Summer Nights and the Denison Food Truck Park,” said Ayers.

5 months later, they were ready for a more permanent location.

“We felt the need for more options in the city for really good coffee. There’s some good places, but more options,” said Ayers.

The Loft in Downtown Sherman opened their doors on Valentine’s Day. They’re located on the second floor of 100 S. Crockett Street.

“We really wanted to be a place where people could come, sit and relax and enjoy a break from their busy day,” said Ayers.

Love, coffee and love of coffee filled the room from open to close.

“Well I really like their pizza. It was my first time trying it,” said 6-year-old Lizzie Gamez.

Lizzie enjoyed a smoothie with her family. They said The Loft has something for everyone.

“I love that it’s kid friendly. Our girls are enjoying playing the games and reading books. I’m not a coffee drinker, but the strawberry lemonade is really good,” said Rene Gamez.

“People sit around coffee and talk and do business and get work done. And really good things happen between people and a cup of coffee. And so that’s what we want, coffee, conversations and then community. We want to be part of this community,” said Ayers.

The Loft is open every day except Sunday. From Monday through Thursday they’re open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday they’re open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

